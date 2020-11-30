As part of its commitment to support Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana, Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) is set to engage SMEs with its maiden programme dubbed: “CBG SME Adesua (Learning) Series”.

The virtual event is aimed at empowering SMEs through insightful activities that would enable them to thrive during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from CBG, copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the maiden webinar to be held on the theme: “Facilitating Trade Business during COVID-19 Era,” is slated for Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 1000 hours to 1200 hours.

Mr Daniel Wilson Addo, Managing Director of the bank, reiterated the Consolidated Bank’s commitment to stand with Small and Medium businesses in Ghana.

“SMEs are the bedrock of every nation and as such, deserve the best of attention in terms of policy formulation, innovative ways of doing business, and financial support. It is, therefore, very important that they get all the needed attention they need to survive especially, during these COVID-19 times.

“Trade business is an integral part of the operations of most SMEs, hence it is important to engage CBG’s SME clients to demystify the misconceptions about a bank’s intermediary role.

As a bank that has pledged to be at the frontline in offering services to SMEs, this webinar will also be a client interaction opportunity to glean feedback on the current services and products that CBG is offering,” he added.

Speaking on what to expect from the Webinar, Mr Haruna Seidu, Lead Speaker for the event and Head of Trade Sales at CBG said: “The webinar will highlight the various advantages and risk of the different types of International Trade contracts and how customers can rely on CBG to support them to minimize the risks”.

The statement said the Adesua series would shed more light on pertinent issues affecting SMEs like ‘Taxation and Access to Free Trade Opportunities on the African Continent’, ‘Leveraging Technology to Stay Competitive’, ‘Developing Managerial skills as a Business Owner’, and ‘Booking Keeping for Business Financial Health’.

CBG has 114 branches across Ghana, that serve and support SMEs across the country with well-designed products and services, adequate for purpose of empowering the growth of SME businesses in Ghana.