Mr John Dramani Mahama, Leader and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Sunday, begun his two campaign tour of the Savannah Region with a courtesy call on Wasepewura Mumuni Anyame at his Palace in Daboya.

The courtesy call was to seek the Wasepewura’s blessings for victory ahead of the December 7 polls.

The Presidential Candidate is being accompanied on the two-day campaign tour of the Savannah Region by leading figures of the Party such as Professor Joshua Alabi, the National Campaign Coordinator; Chief Osofo Azorka, NDC National Vice Chairman; Mr Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff at the Presidency; the Party’s Members of Parliament and former Ministers of State.

During the two-day campaign tour, Mr Mahama will pay courtesy calls on chiefs to seek their blessings for victory, hold community engagements and address mini rallies.

