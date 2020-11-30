Mrs Gladys Damalin, Programme Manager of Hope For Future Generation (HFFG) has urged the government to increase financial resource allocation for immunisation within the health budget.

She disclosed that Global Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI), government funding for immunisation in the country was low and needed to be prioritised as immunisation was a key component to primary healthcare that protected people from diseases and infections especially in children.

Mrs Damalin who was speaking at the opening of a two-day workshop noted that the workshop formed a part of the Immunization Advocacy Initiative (IAI) project implemented by HFFG, SEND GHANA, Ghana Coalition of NGOs in health( GCNH) nationwide and funded by GAVI.

She reiterated that the workshop sought to achieve an increase in domestic resource allocation for Immunization programmes in readiness of Ghana’s transition from GAVI’s financial support by 2017.

Mrs Damalin said the workshop organized by HFFG engaged 14 queen mothers from 11 districts in the region to solicit for their support as they play a vital role in local government in the country.

Madam Nancy Ansah, Board member of HFFG noted that based on GAVI data 2016/2018, foreign donors contributed more to immunisation activities than the government.

She advised the participants to take the lessons seriously for effective implementation of the project in their respective communities.

Madam Ansah appealed to participants to use various communication skills learnt to effectively advocate to further bring to the notice of the government the need for change in funding for immunisation.

She expressed satisfaction about the conduct and performance of the participants. HFFG is a non-governmental, nonprofit organisation that seeks to improve on the health and socio-economic status of women, children and young people through innovative and acceptable participatory strategies in beneficiary communities.