A last-gasp goal saw Elche win promotion to La Liga from the Spanish second division play-offs in the most dramatic way possible late on Sunday night.

Pere Milla’s 96th minute strike saw the team from Spain’s southeast claim the final promotion spot to the country’s top flight, when it looked as if opponents Girona would bounce back just one season after relegation from La Liga.

Milla’s goal gave Elche a 1-0 win on the night and on aggregate and broke Girona’s hearts, as a 0-0 draw would have seen the Catalonian side claim promotion, as they had finished the higher of the two over the regular second division season.

Girona’s chances suffered a huge setback just after the hour mark when top scorer Cristhian Stuani was sent off for a direct red card, leaving the home team to play for 30 minutes with 10 men.

However, it was not until deep into injury-time that Milla’s far post header saw Elche win a promotion that sees them return to La Liga five years after they were relegated for financial irregularities.

Ironically, the side coached by Juan Jose Rojo ‘Pacheca’ only claimed their place in the playoffs after an injury-time goal scored by Deportivo La Coruna in the last game of the season defeated Fuenlabrada, who would have ended the regular campaign in sixth place had that game ended level.

Elche are promoted along with Huesca and Cadiz, who ended the regular season in first and second place respectively.