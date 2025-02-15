Legal Chief Questions Ofori-Atta’s Immunity from Scrutiny Amid Allegations

Edudzi Tameklo, Director of Legal Affairs for Ghana’s opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has sharply criticized what he calls a glaring case of “selective justice” in the Akufo-Addo administration’s handling of corruption allegations against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

During a heated panel discussion on TV3’s The KeyPoints last Saturday, Tameklo demanded answers over why Ofori-Atta, a key ally of President Nana Akufo-Addo, has yet to face formal investigations despite multiple accusations of financial misconduct during his tenure.

“What exactly is the problem here? Is Ken Ofori-Atta above being declared wanted or probed?” Tameklo asked, his tone laced with frustration. He drew parallels to the prosecution of former President John Mahama, who was investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in 2021 over an alleged bribery scandal involving a Burkinabe contractor. “This same government used the OSP to investigate Mahama, a former head of state. If that was possible, why has Ofori-Atta been shielded from similar scrutiny?”

The legal practitioner underscored Ghana’s precedent of holding high-ranking officials accountable, citing the 2003 trial of former Finance Minister Kwame Peprah and his deputy, Sipa Yankey, who were jailed for their roles in the controversial Quality Grain scandal under the Rawlings administration. “We’ve seen Finance Ministers face consequences before,” Tameklo stated. “Peprah and Yankey went to prison. Today, we’re told some officials are untouchable. Why the double standard?”

Tameklo’s remarks tap into simmering public discontent over perceptions of impunity among Akufo-Addo’s inner circle. Critics argue that while opposition figures and past administrations have faced aggressive accountability measures, current government elites—particularly those with close ties to the presidency—operate with a veil of protection. Ofori-Atta, who resigned in January 2024 amid mounting pressure over Ghana’s economic crisis, has repeatedly denied allegations of corruption linked to controversial loans and bond issuances.

The NDC’s push for accountability comes amid renewed scrutiny of Ghana’s anti-corruption framework. While the OSP was hailed as a milestone upon its creation in 2018, its perceived inaction in high-profile cases involving ruling party figures has drawn accusations of political weaponization. Tameklo’s challenge now raises a pivotal question: Can institutions designed to combat graft function independently, or are they beholden to the interests of those in power?

As debates over fairness in governance intensify, Ghanaians await a response from the OSP—and the government—on whether Ofori-Atta’s legal immunity is a matter of principle or political privilege. For many, the answer will signal either a commitment to justice or a further erosion of public trust.