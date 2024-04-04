LemFi Remittance to Kenya gets central banks endorsement

RightCard Payment Services Limited, trading as LemFi, has received approval from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate remittances into Kenya in partnership with Wapi Pay.

A statement from the company said “This move continues RightCard’s dedication to providing secure and efficient services while complying with the set regulatory framework by the Central Bank of Kenya.”

It noted the license is a significant step in LemFi’s promise of seamless international payments to the over 500,000 Kenyans in the diaspora.

LemFi is a mobile app that provides Kenyans in the Diaspora with a seamless and efficient way to send money back home. It allows Kenyans in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Canada to send money within minutes directly to M-PESA, Mobile Money, and Bank Accounts at the best exchange rates—all at zero transfer fees.