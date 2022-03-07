Let Us Build A Better Nation By Changing Our Attitudes – DCE

Mr Christian Adu Poku, the District Chief Executive for Afigya Kwabre South, has asked Ghanaians to change their attitudes and exhibit patriotic and disciplinary behaviour to help speed up the country’s development process.

He said the acts of laziness, carelessness, destruction of public properties, refusal to undertake civic duties and obligations as well as negative mindset could jeopardise the country’s development dreams.

Addressing the 65th independence anniversary parade at Kodie, the DCE expressed worry about the poor handling of government properties in the area and advised the community members to change their attitudes.

He also advised the youth to change their mindset and get involved in communal activities to help improve their living conditions.

“Indiscipline behaviour cannot help us build a nation, let us all rise and get ourselves involved in this government’s dream to transform the nation,” he stated.

This year’s anniversary was on the theme: “Working together; Bouncing Back Better.”

Mr Adu Poku said it was time everybody got involved irrespective of political, religious, gender, tribal or cultural affiliation.

He said despite the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Afigya Kwabre South District had fought very hard to improve infrastructure and the well-being of the people in the area.

He expressed optimism that the district would soon bounce back to a very refreshing and attractive form.

He touched on some development projects that had been put up by the assembly and indicated that projects that were still under construction were soon going to see a successful completion.

Mr Adu Poku urged the people to remain calm and have hope in the government since it was on course to transform the nation.