Oforikrom MCE Urges Ghanaians To Support Ghana’s Progress

Mr Abraham Antwi, the Oforikrom Municipal Chief Executive, has asked Ghanaians to support national efforts towards the development and progress of the country.

“All hands must be on deck if we really want to stand and bounce back for the progress of Ghana,” the MCE told the people of the area at a parade to mark the 65th-anniversary celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had deeply affected the global economy, including Ghana, and it was important that Ghanaians worked together to regain economic stability and independence, adding that “our inputs will drive the nation to progress.”

This year’s anniversary was held on the theme: “Working Together, Bouncing Back Better.”

The Independence Day celebrations afforded Ghanaians the opportunity to reflect on the exemplary contributions and creativity of our forefathers, who sacrificed their lives for the country.

It was also used to inspect and appreciate a parade of pupils and students, security services, social groups and organizations poised to march past the flag of Ghana as well as helping citizens ignite the blazing fire of patriotism in younger generations.

Mr Antwi, touching on peace in the country, called on the people to shun religious, tribal and political differences and tolerate each other for peaceful co-existence.

He advised students and pupils to embrace discipline and hard work as a guide to achieving success in education.

They should stay away from vices such as gambling, truancy and alcoholism to concentrate on their studies.

Mr Antwi used the occasion to call on parents and guardians to prioritize their children’s education by providing the necessary materials to aid learning and be selective in the kind of television programmes they watch.