Let us find sustainable alternative livelihoods for Obuasi – Ackon

Business executives in the Obuasi Municipality have been urged to collaborate with the AngloGold Ashanti, to help find sustainable alternative livelihood activities for residents in the area.

Mr John Alexander Ackon, former Ashanti Regional Minister, who made the call said it was time for residents in Obuasi and its surrounding communities to find alternative jobs to sustain their lives and reduce their dependence on the Mine.

Speaking at the launch of Global Obuasi Citizens Association (GOCA), he said residents of Obuasi could not always rely on the Mine for their economic livelihoods.

There would therefore be the need to create sustainable and viable alternative business activities that would support the town in the absence of gold, which was a non-renewable natural resource.

GOCA is made up of residents of Obuasi and in the diaspora with a common agenda to help improve the development of the Obuasi town directly or indirectly through donations and consultations with the key stakeholders in the town.

It also seeks to provide the platform to discuss, contribute to ideas and collaborate with key stakeholders of the town for a unified development strategy devoid of political affiliations or influence.

Mr Ackon who is also a patron of the Association, charged members to unite and support the vision of the Association, which was to carry out programmes and activities that would enhance social and economic development and thereby, preserve the culture and tradition of the Obuasi community.

“I have no doubt in my mind that with unity and commitment to the cause of the group by members, this group will definitely achieve its objectives,” he told the members.

Nana Barwuah Okyere Darko l, Sansohene advised members of the Association to remain resolute and rally behind their leaders to devise effective strategies to achieve the objectives of the Association.

He charged the leadership not to lose focus, but concentrate on their core agenda, which included joining forces with development agents in Obuasi to deliver better services that would improve the lives of the people.

Mr Ralph Effah Sasu, Chairman of the Association, said the group which was started two years ago by four friends now has close to 200 members.

He said the group at the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, presented Teckytap hand washers and Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) to the Obuasi Municipal Health Directorate and the Ghana Police Service, as well as lunch boxes for front line health workers in Obuasi.

Mr Sasu said the objective of the Association was to support the health and education, which were the key sectors that would help stimulate the growth and development of Obuasi.