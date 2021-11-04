Let’s collectively protect our youth from extremists – NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on stakeholders to collaborate to protect the youth from the influence of violent extremists and terrorists.

This, the Commission noted, would prevent the youth from being recruited into violent groups to destabilize the country and cause destruction to lives and properties.

Mr Thomas Issahaku Imoro, the West Mamprusi Municipal Director of the Commission, made the call at Walewale in the North East Region during an engagement with members of the Interparty Dialogue Committee (IPDC) on the prevention of electoral violence and providing security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana.

The event, which brought together traditional authorities, political party activists and the security agencies, among others were sponsored by the European Union.

Mr Imoro said violent activities in neighbouring countries such as Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso were being carried out by the youth with influence from extremists’ groups.

He said the Ghanaian youth were also vulnerable and needed to be safeguarded against such nefarious act

He said political parties were key stakeholders in ensuring peaceful coexistence and urged them to educate the youth on the essence of peace to national development and disband all political vigilante groups.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Cosmos Awe, the West Mamprusi Municipal Police Commander, noted that all Ghanaians needed to be on the lookout for strange characters in their respective communities and report them to the appropriate authorities for investigation and action.

He urged communities to form watchdog committees to help the security agencies to flush out criminals in society.

He said, “crime has no political colour neither does it assume chieftaincy colouration. Therefore, residents must rise above pettiness and help form watchdog committees in their communities to curtail the spillover of violent extremists’ activities into the country.”