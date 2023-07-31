Let’s Embrace And Support Beach Soccer – Ada MP

The Member of Parliament for Ada Hon Mrs. Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe has applauded the impact of beach soccer on the youth in her constituency as a major positive influencer in communities.

The highly experienced politician who is also Deputy Minority Whip in the Parliament of Ghana made the remarks when she visited the Ada Foah Beach Soccer Arena to witness week 6 matches of the ongoing Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League.

Hon Doyoe admitted that she was surprised by the beauty of the game and different rules as compared to association football played on grass.

” I am highly impressed with the determination of players and dedication of those involved in the ongoing competition which has given youth a platform to showcase their talents”.

She confessed that her busy schedule may not allow her to attend every weekend but she would be monitoring closely.

“With what I have seen today, you can consider me as the latest beach soccer fan and my doors are always open to you for support to develop the game”.

Hon Doyoe donated 10,000 cedis to the Ada Assurance Beach Soccer team to support them with their expenses including training, logistics, transportation as well as to motivate them to annex the Zone 2 title for the first time in their history.

The member of Parliament also pledged to explore other avenues to help the development of the sport in her constituency.

Meanwhile the CEO of Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club, Mr. Maxwell Kpeglo expressed appreciation on behalf of the players, management and supporters of the club.

“We truly appreciate the kind gesture of Hon. Doyoe Cudjoe being the highest singular support to the team formed twelve years ago”.

The midpoint of the league season will witness matches being played at the Ada Foah Beach Soccer Arena on the 7th of August in conjunction with the climax of the biggest festival in Ada.