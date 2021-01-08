Mr Ransford Delali Kasu, a former Assembly-member of the Ho Municipal Assembly, has suggested that the position of Speaker of Parliament be kept for opposition parties to promote the independence of the Legislature.

He said that was the only way to promote probity and accountability, strengthen checks and balances in the governance system and reposition Ghana as a “shining Democratic State in Africa.”

“To have an opposition Party member as Speaker of Parliament gives meaning to the principle of Separation of Powers and proper oversight on the Executive by the Legislature,” he stated.

Mr Kasu made the suggestion in a congratulatory message to Mr Alban S.K. Bagbin on his election as the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

He said Mr Bagbin’s election would enhance good governance and improve governance structures, processes and systems in the country.

Touching on the independence of the Police, Mr Kasu called for a five-year tenure of office for the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), which could be renewed, to make the office independent and occupants loyal to the State and not to governments, because that tenure would transcend governments.

He also called for the election of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives on non-partisan basis to give ‘real meaning’ to participatory democracy.