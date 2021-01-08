Mr Richard Adjorlolo, Member of Sekondi-Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has said the composition of the current Parliament will be good for the development of the country.

He noted that the winner-takes-all syndrome seemed to have been quashed with the election of Mr Alban Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament.

Both sides of the political divide should endeavour to work in unity for the development of Ghana, he added.

Mr Adjorlolo told the Ghana News Agency that politicians had always said the system of “winner-takes-all is not good, now let’s see if they meant it.”

He called for proper lobbying skills among the rank and file of the legislature instead of allowing themselves to be “bought.”

“I have always said Ghanaian politicians don’t know how to lobby an example is what we saw…some key people are going to be very rich in a short time, they will be bought instead of being lobbied,” he said.