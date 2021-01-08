A section of the public has expressed positivity in the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government and advised him to run an accountable and transparent administration.

They said though the Government had done quite well in its first term, the second term should be marked by the fulfillment of promises and completion of projects started in the first term.

Mrs Diana Mensah, a trader, said government’s Free Senior High School gave great relief to the average income-earner and appealed to the President to complete all existing infrastructure in schools to end the double track system.

She asked government to support small businesses to grow the local economy and create jobs.

Mrs Faustina Agambila, a pupil teacher, said she hoped the second term of President Akufo-Addo would bring joy to teachers, especially pupil teachers.

Mr Kwame Somuah, a tailor, commended government for its free electricity and water as part of measures to cushion the citizenry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and appealed for similar interventions in the second term.

Mr John Nii Quaye, a graduate, called on government to create jobs and opportunities for the youth and strengthen measures in the fight of corruption.