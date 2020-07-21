Mr Roland Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has asked journalists to shift from “evil to righteous journalism.”



He expressed worry about how media reportage in the country was becoming provocative and unfortunately attracting more audience against reports that promoted peace and development.

Mr Monney was launching the “Watch Your Tongue”-(WYT), peace campaign towards the upcoming 2020 General Election.

The campaign is on the theme: “Help maintain Ghana Peace” and would use conferences; virtual and roadshows in regions, visits to Parliament among others to sensitise the public on helping to maintain peace in the country.

The GJA President said the “toxic media contents” were evil journalism, thus, journalists should avoid that and promote developmental (righteous) journalism.

He said it was unfortunate that many hearts were troubled ahead of the December polls because the citizenry had relegated peace to the background with regular reports of violence at registration centres and charged the media to change the narrative.

Mr Monney said the media had a charge to keep the peace by reporting in a way that would not ignite violence, as well as not endangering the peace and stability of the country.

They should not repeat words of violence by politicians, he added. Sergeant Daniel Kwasi Ofori Appiah, Founder, and Leader of the WYT Campaign Team called on the citizenry to think right, speak right, act right and write right before, during, and after the elections to contribute to the peace in Ghana.

He asked politicians to avoid heated arguments in the media that would incite supporters.

Mr Bessa Simons, Acting President of the Musicians’ Union of Ghana advised musicians not to use provocative words that would spark violence when engaged by politicians for campaign songs.

He said the songs must rather encourage voters to “choose for themselves their leaders.”

Volunteers took turns to address the citizenry in various local languages, including, Dagbani, Ewe, and Akan on the need to maintain peace, before, during, and after the polls.

In attendance were WYT volunteers, traditional and religious leaders. GNA

Advertisements