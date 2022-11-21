Let’s stop open defaecation now to safeguard the environment

Mrs Cynthia Sekyere, the Nkwanta South Municipal Environmental Health officer, has urged the public to own a household toilet to end open defaecation in the various communities for a healthy environment.

Speaking during this year’s world toilet day celebrations at Salifu, a suburb of the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti region, on the theme; “Making the invisible visible,” she said that would help the Assembly to tackle sanitation problems and achieve the Sustainable Development Goal Six, that’s water and sanitation for all by 2030.

She said the celebration of the day, marked globally on November 19, is to draw attention to the importance of toilets and to create the awareness of the people living without access to safely manage sanitation.

She said the situation had compelled the use of unreliable and inadequate toilets, forcing the people to practice open defaecation resulting in untreated human waste getting into the environment to spread deadly and chronic diseases.

Mrs Sekyere urged every household to own a toilet to stop open defaecation and the spread of diseases.

She called on opinion leaders, especially unit committee members, Assembly members, water and sanitation unit, religious leaders, and chiefs to come on board to educate the public on the dangers of open defaecation.

GNA

MA/KOA/CA

Nov 20, 2022