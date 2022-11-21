Rev. Dr Kwesi Kum Wilson says Ghana needs to do more to mould the current generation

Very Reverend Dr Kwesi Kum Wilson, the Principal of the Komenda College of Education, says it is about time society shifted focus from book knowledge alone to moral education to produce disciplined members of society.

He said the Nation had come to a crossroad as far as education and the kind of breed it had produced over the years.

“I see more of pen robbers, selfish individuals, the lack of patriotism which had resulted in open destruction of even the natural resources the country had been blessed with.”

The Principal of Komenda College of Education called for a revised educational approach in homes, schools and churches to reverse moral decadence and restore hope to the future of the country.

Very Rev. Dr. Wilson said this at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Bethany Methodist Basic School at Essikado in the Western Region.

He recalled his days as a young boy in the school and how mentally strong and “stubborn” their generation seemed to be, adding “we were not different from today’s children only that parents, teachers and society then adopted the rights approach to moulding us into better citizens, but today’s generation are lacking that skills because we have all failed to adopt the right means, skills and knowledge required to raise them”.

The principal urged homes, where good virtues and charity had always begun, to take up that Godly responsibility to properly nurture children for the benefit of society.

He recalled the Wednesday morning worship, the singing of hymns and evening church service and the level of discipline and hard work demanded from them.

“I strongly believe that this school contribute positively to my present position and values, and I owe it a debt and tones of gratitude for imbibing sense of Time, responsibility, initiatives, sportsmanship and above all Christian education “.

The Bethany Methodist Basic School was established in September 1971 out of a desire to have children whose parents were Methodist attending their own school at Essikado and avoid the incessant walk by these children to Sekondi Methodist School.

The anniversary was on the theme: ” Quality Education; The Role of Stakeholders.”

Ms. Sally Nelly Coleman, the Metropolitan Director of Education, encouraged parents to support the education of their children by providing every school requirement.

She said investment in children was critical to help in quality education delivery, adding that the children needed to be well maintained from the provision of food to teaching and learning materials.

Ms Coleman while commending the various stakeholders for making the anniversary celebration a beautiful occasion urged the Headmistress of the School to explore Public Private Partnership to fix challenges in the school.

Nana Kobena Nketsia V, the Paramount Chief of Essikado, who chaired the Anniversary celebration, urged the adult population to help develop better children adding, “we need not mess the future of the current generation”.

Ms. Sarah Gyan, the Headmistress of the School, appreciated the contributions of the School Management Committee, the old students and other stakeholders for the progress made so far.

She said the school had been performing well in sports, quiz competition and academic and requested assistance to extend the current KG block to meet the growing demand at that level of early childhood education.