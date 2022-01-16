Let’s vaccinate against COVID-19 – Kadjebi NCCE

The Kadjebi District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged the citizenry to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus disease.

Mr Daniel Agbesi Latsu, the Director, said the disease was real and the only way to get protected was through vaccination.

He said there was a general hesitancy for the vaccine due to myths and conspiracy theories about it.

Mr Latsu, who said these during COVID-19 Vaccines and SIM Card sensitisation at the Chapel of Hope International Ministries Church at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, urged the congregants to treat such conspiracy theories, myths and misconceptions against the vaccine with contempt since they had no scientific proof.

He said the vaccines were safe, simple and effective tools to prevent diseases.

The District Director explained that the vaccination would help minimize the risk of complications of infected persons so everyone should get involved.

Mr Latsu observed that people were no longer observing the safety and preventive protocols against the disease and called for strict adherence to the practice.

On SIM Card re-registration, he said one would not be able to make voice calls, use mobile money service, internet and all other services linked to the SIM Card after the March 31, 2022 deadline.

He said a Ghanaian citizen who resides in Ghana and currently using a SIM Card or who intends to use a SIM Card needed a Ghana Card to do the registration.

Ms Delight Ama Serwaa Akey, a Senior Civic Education Officer with the NCCE, said the exercise was meant to curb fraudulent and criminal activities, secure SIM Card-based transactions, help determine at every point in time the accurate number of valid and accurate SIMs on the networks, help develop and build a SIM database, among others.

For the registration process, She said for stage one, the subscribers were required to dial the Short Code *404# and follow the prompt to register and follow-up with stage two with the agents of the various mobile network operators.

Ms Akey advised them to desist from using their Ghana Cards, Business documents or Passports to register SIM Cards for unknown persons as they might be held responsible if the SIM Card was found to have been used to commit fraudulent activity.

Rev. Paul Winner Kporvi, the Founder and Leader of the Church, thanked the NCCE team for the education and urged the congregation to get vaccinated.

Rev. Kporvi advised them to continue to adhere to all the COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols since the vaccination just served as additional protection against the pandemic.

Similar programmes were held at Okanta, Menuso, Gyamonome, Wawaso, and Kosamba, among others.