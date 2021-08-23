Let’s work together to reduce road carnage – Journalist

Ghanaians must join the campaign against road accident, as the increasing spate of killing through crashes is unacceptable, Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency has stated.

He called for collective efforts to reduce road accidents, all institutions, public and private must roll-out mechanism to educate their drivers to appreciate the need to adhere to the road safety regulations.

He urged road users to abide by the tenets of the Road Acts, Highway Code and Road Traffic Regulations as they contained all the needed information and instructions for every road user.

Mr Ameyibor stated at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office and Tema Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) road safety campaign platform.

The GNA-Tema and MTTD Road Safety Project seeks to create consistent and systematic weekly awareness on road safety a user and to sensitize drivers especially of the tenets of road safety regulations, rules and laws

Mr Ameyibor appealed to family members to remind each member of the need to be cautious on the road either as driver, passenger, or pedestrian; “no one should sit on the fence, we must work together to reduce road crashes”.

He also called on religious bodies to educate their members on the need to adhere to road safety, “let our Pastors, Imams, Lecturers, Businessmen and women, Members of Parliament, Ministers of State daily talk about road safety.

“Let our chiefs and queenmothers, our celebrities, footballers join the road safety campaign, at every level”.

Sergeant Richard Timinka who spoke on behalf of the Tema Regional MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police William Asante said the nature of the highway coupled with driver indiscipline and speeding accounted for the carnage on the roads and cautioned drivers to drive with care.

He said they organized training programmes for the executives of the various driver unions who in turn were expected to educate their members in the language they could assimilate.

Sgt. Timinka said they would extend such trainings to private drivers and companies in addition to schools, explaining that they see children as agents of change who could draw their parents and relatives’ attention on the road.

He said Regulation 154 of the Road Traffic Regulation for instant spelt out how a pedestrian should use the roads saying, “We have observed that in Tema, pedestrians cross the road when the traffic turns green for vehicles to move, they commit an offence by doing so”.

He said a pedestrian who failed to use a pedestrian crossing and foot bridges where available also committed an offence.