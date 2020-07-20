The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Monday reported 114 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,980.

The center said in a statement that it received a total of 1,179 suspected samples, of which 114 were tested positive.

Among the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya, there are 441 recoveries and 49 deaths, the center said.

The Libyan Ministry of Health on Sunday said it will increase the number of daily COVID-19 tests to 5,000, after a shipment of medical equipment arrives within the coming weeks.

In order to prevent infections and fight the pandemic, the Libyan authorities closed the country’s borders, closed schools and mosques, banned public gatherings, and imposed a curfew.

The UN-backed government on Saturday extended the curfew for 15 more days.

Libya reported the first COVID-19 case in March and the first death in April.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country fight against the pandemic.

The aid included 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves. Enditem

