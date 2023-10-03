Limited voter registration exercise ends

The Electoral Commission has officially ended the limited voter registration exercise across all its district offices.

The Commission has, however, extended the date for all eligible applicants, who were still in the queue as at the end of the official closing time at 1700 hours on Monday, to Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

“This arrangement will be extended only to eligible applicants in the queue at 5:00pm today, Monday, the 2nd of October, 2023,” the Commission said on Monday, in a statement signed and issued by Mr Michael Boadu, Acting Head, Public Affairs.

The Statement commended the public for the cooperation and support during the exercise.

The 21-days exercise, which commenced on September 12, 2023, was initially targeted at registering 1,350,000 eligible Ghanaians on to the electoral roll.

It was, however, revised to 700,000.

The Commission on Thursday, September 28, 2023, said it was on course to achieving its revised target of 52 per cent, adding that, after 16-days of the exercise, it had registered 673, 276 eligible voters.

“The Commission is within a striking distance of the targeted 700,000 persons to be registered in this exercise,” it said.

To make up for the remaining 48 per cent gap, the EC said it would hold continuous registration in 2024 to allow those who could not register this year to do so.

“We will roll out another round of limited continuous registration in 2024 in our district offices and also register people in the difficult-to-reach communities and selected electoral areas,” the Commission stressed.

It reiterated that “it is not our intention to disenfranchise anyone”.