London Luton Airport suspends all flights after car park fire

All flights at London Luton Airport have been suspended until Wednesday afternoon after a massive blaze ripped through one of its car parks.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. local time on Tuesday at the airport’s Terminal Car Park 2 and caused “significant structural collapse,” said Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service on X, formerly Twitter.

It said up to 1,200 vehicles may have been in the car park and subsequently damaged.

The fire service said in its latest update around 9 a.m. on Wednesday that the fire in the multi-story car park has been extinguished, but “four crews and an aerial appliance remain at the scene.”

East of England Ambulance Service said five people, including four firefighters and one airport staff, have been sent to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Luton Airport advised passengers not to travel to the airport due to “severely restricted” access.

Luton Airport is Britain’s fifth-busiest airport, carrying over 13 million passengers in 2022.