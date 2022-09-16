LPG Will Stabilize Ghana’s economy In 2024 – Kofi Akpaloo

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has assured Ghanaians that the economy will be stabilized when the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) wins the 2024 general elections.

He said the LPG party will implement and bring out the best strategies, policies, interventions and work hard to develop the country by fixing the enormous challenges confronting it.

He stated that ,”the LPG after taking over will fix the country’s economy and related challenges, including unemployment, insecurity, irregular supply of electricity for the betterment of the citizenry,”He told Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He called on the people to vote massively for the LPG during the election to help them solve the economic crisis hindering the progress of the country.

The LPG, he noted, had laid down measures, policies and innovations to bounce the country back to recover the economy from the doldrums.