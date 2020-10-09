Lancaster University Ghana (LUG) has announced the extension of the application deadline for October 2020 admission for prospective students of the University’s Undergraduate Pathway Foundation Programme. Applications to the Programme are now open up to November 9, 2020.

LUG has extended the deadline to accommodate the delayed sitting of WASSCE examinations and the commensurate delay in examination results.

It said all students applying to gain admission to the university’s Foundation programme on the basis of WASSCE results will now be able to do so with their results.

LUG’s Foundation pathway programme is designed for a seamless transition from secondary school to undergraduate studies and is a requirement for all WASSCE, SSCE, NECO and GBCE students.

It said upon successful completion of this programme, students were qualified to enroll onto one of the three-year undergraduate degree programmes available at LUG, at the Lancaster UK home campus and other universities all over the World.

The statement said Lancaster University, Ghana, adapted instantly to the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, with classes and learning continuing without interruption during the lockdown period, and plans to use a blended-delivery model for the coming 2020-21 academic year.

It said this blended model would incorporate both online teachings, and where necessary and safe face-to-face teaching in a well-managed environment that will follow strict social distancing and safety protocols.

The idea is to provide students with a mix of practical face-to-face learning and highly effective online learning; whilst limiting the number of people on campus at any given time, and to decrease the need to be on campus.

It said all programmes, however, would be delivered online once the new academic year begins in October 2020, until universities are given the go ahead to resume face-to-face teaching by the Ghanaian government.

The statement said LUG’s academic and student support departments were accessible online, and the University had invested heavily into incorporating the best delivery methods to maintain the same high-quality teaching, seminars and support services that made the Lancaster experience unique.

It said since the University was part of the global Lancaster community, where LUG students have online access to a library of resources which included over 150,000 e-books and journals.

As part of the University’s commitment to rewarding academic excellence and enabling students to realise their full academic potential regardless of their background, LUG provides scholarships, bursaries and tuition grants to ease the financial burden.

“Prospective students applying for admission are encouraged to apply for one of these funding options available,” It added.