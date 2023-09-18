M-CODe to participate in 2023 Mole Conference

The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) will participate in the ‘MOLE XXXIV WASH Conference 2023’ to join forces with other stakeholders as the global community intensifies its efforts to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A statement signed by Mr. Francis Ameyibor, M-CODe National Convenor, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema said representatives from the media coalition will play a critical role by joining WASH practitioners, policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders from across the globe to share insights and innovations and chart the course forward for the sector.

This year, the prestigious Mole XXXIV WASH Conference is scheduled to take place from October 29th to November 3rd, 2023, in the scenic Upper West Region, specifically in Jirapa.

The statement called on stakeholders to collaborate and sponsor M-CODe representatives from across the country to enable them to participate in the conference.

M-CODe noted that the participation of the critical media group will enrich Mole XXXIV, as the team will provide insightful, accurate, balanced, and unbiased news coverage while also joining discussions on the various topics.

The statement commended the World Vision Ghana and GAMA, who sponsored M-CODe members last year, for participating in the conference.

“We are calling on other stakeholders to join the World Vision and GAMA to sponsor more M-CODe members this year”.

Experts from the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as development partners, academia, research institutions, and non-governmental organisations, are expected to participate in the conference this year.

Other participants would come from Community-Based Organisations, Faith Based Organisations, Civil Society Organisations, the Private sector, and Media practitioners.

The conference would offer a rare opportunity for participants to learn from good practices across the country and beyond and disseminate the results of successful programmes and projects.

It is expected to meet industry players and share what works and what does not, identify synergies and ways of working together in the future, network with relevant stakeholders in the WASH sector, and serve as a critical mass of stakeholders and actors committed to prioritising and promoting sustainable WASH service delivery.