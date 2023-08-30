Macron Advocates Strengthening French Diplomacy for Global Challenges

French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized the need for fortified diplomatic strategies as the international landscape becomes increasingly intricate. Speaking at a gathering of French ambassadors in Paris on Monday, Macron highlighted the evolving world order and the escalating complexity of global challenges.

He pointed out that these transformations carry the potential to weaken the Western world, particularly Europe. Macron acknowledged the formidable challenges at hand, stating that the existing international order is under scrutiny. He noted the resurgence of conflicts on European soil and the surge in anti-French sentiments, driven either by anti-colonialism or a perception of it. This situation, he stressed, is marked by the application of a double standard.

While Macron called for clarity without excessive pessimism, he underscored the emergence of new forms of protectionism and the erosion of democratic principles due to the rise of illiberal powers.

Considering these risks, Macron outlined the importance of France’s diplomatic efforts, particularly in matters of security policy, within the context of the Ukraine conflict. He also highlighted the significance of reinforcing European autonomy and strategic interests.

Macron voiced the necessity of avoiding the division of the world along the lines of the Ukraine conflict. He emphasized this point in the face of reluctance from several Global South countries to condemn Russian actions. He urged against adopting a narrative that would isolate the conflict as exclusively Europe’s concern.

Furthermore, Macron expressed France’s aspiration to be regarded as a dependable partner on the geopolitical stage. Confronted with multifaceted global predicaments such as security threats, climate change, and cyber vulnerabilities, Macron’s diplomatic prescription was one of simplicity. He advocated for safeguarding national interests while upholding universal principles and values.

In a broader foreign policy context, Macron called attention to the detention of four French nationals in Iran under deplorable conditions. He unequivocally denounced their imprisonment and demanded their immediate release.

As discussions shifted to the Middle East, Macron disclosed plans for a security conference in late November in Baghdad. He urged regional powers to demand greater cooperation from Syria against terrorism as a precondition for its reintegration into international bodies. He insisted that such reintegration must also include guarantees for the safe return of Syrian refugees.

Acknowledging the dedication of French diplomats working under challenging conditions, Macron cited the example of the French ambassador to Niger, who remained in his position despite a recent military coup in the country. Despite pressure from the junta, the ambassador remained steadfast, exemplifying France’s commitment.