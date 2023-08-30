BRICS Expansion Raises Concerns About Potential Fragmentation – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has recently voiced his apprehensions regarding the forthcoming expansion of BRICS.

The group, currently composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is set to welcome new members including Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates in January next year.

President Macron’s concerns stem from the potential implications of this expansion on global dynamics. He has raised the alarm that the addition of these new members might lead to increased fragmentation within the group and subsequently impact the balance of power on the international stage. His remarks underline the importance of maintaining stability and cooperation among major global players.

In a viral video shared by the platform “Planet in Range,” Macron emphasized the significance of the new configuration and its potential consequences for Europe. He stated his intention to engage in diplomatic efforts to prevent any adverse scenarios from unfolding. This proactive stance aligns with the sentiments of other major global powers, particularly those driving the BRICS initiative.

The expansion of BRICS is motivated by the aspiration to establish a new world order, with these upcoming inclusions signifying a significant step toward achieving that goal. As the group grows to include Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, it brings together diverse nations with varying economic, political, and cultural backgrounds.