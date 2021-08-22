Mafi Adidome outdoors new Chief

The Chiefs, Kingmakers, and elders of Mafi Adidome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta region have installed Kwasinyi Agyeman V as the ‘Dufia’ of Mafi Adidome.

Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman V, known in private life as Emmanuel James Atiemo Fiagbenu, is the Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Information Technology Agency (NITA).

The 57-year-old public servant and father of four succeeded the late Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman IV and is the oldest son of the late Seth Kwabla Fiagbenu, whose grandfather was Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman III.

In his acceptance speech, Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman assured the people of putting Mafi Adidome back on track as a vibrant community and society on the move.

He promised to make quality education, business development, gainful employment, good healthcare, youth development and empowerment a priority.

He would also ensure responsive and accountable governance, an open door style that would allow all to work together “towards the realisation of a new era of prosperity for all the people of Mafi Adidome.

Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman V said he would collaborate with the local authorities and central government to ensure that the area gets the fair share of development projects.

“Opportunities will be explored to attract NGOs to develop not only Adidome but the entire Mafi State. We have to seek the development of Mafi because we are far behind,” he said.

He appealed to all to forgive each other in a spirit of genuine reconciliation “as we work together as a committed team of people with a shared vision and people who are willing to make the required sacrifices for a brighter tomorrow that they envision for Adidome.”

Dr Gideon Quarcoo, a former Deputy Minister of Communications, who is also an elder of the royal Toh-Tovie clan, said the occasion was a new dawn for empowering the youth and that” mobilising them for their positive growth would be a top most agenda.

Mr Gary Cooper Fia-Kojo Ayivi, a member of the Toh- Tovie royal clan, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said, “our people must be happy because we have a development-oriented Chief.”

He indicated the people of Central Tongu had land for all investors and business-minded people across the globe.

The short colourful ceremony, which was held amid heavy security at the Adidome main lorry park on Saturday, August 21, attracted many descendants from the Toh-Tovie clan, other clans, Chiefs and Queen mothers, as well as members from the various communities in the area.

Mafi Gborta, Foto, Tovie and Aziewa Asafo Troupes were in a full display, showcasing the good fight fought by their ancestors.

Some Chiefs who graced the ceremony include, Togbe Anorba Sasraku IV of Mafi Dzogadze, Togbe Boapo IV of Mafi Sasiekpe, Togbe Dordoe IV of Mafi Zortikpo, Togbe Agu Asumakonta III of Mafi Dove, Mama Alorvi II, Queenmother of Dorfor Adidome, and others.