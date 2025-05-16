Mahama Renominates Four Accra MDCEs for Local Government Posts

President John Dramani Mahama has renominated four Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in Accra, following constitutional provisions outlined in Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

The announcement came via a May 15, 2025 press release signed by Local Government Minister Ahmed Ibrahim.

The nominees: Ignatius Godfred Dordoe (Shai Osudoku District), Rudolph Collingwoode-Williams (Ayawaso Central), Michael Mensah (Ayawaso West), and Alfredos Nii Anyetei (La Dadekotopon) will undergo vetting and approval by their respective assemblies.

The move signals continuity in local governance as Mahama maintains key leadership roles in Accra’s municipal administrations.