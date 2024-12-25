Mahama’s Constitutional Amendment Proposal: A Vision for Ghana’s Progress

The notion of President-elect John Dramani Mahama seeking a constitutional amendment to serve two consecutive terms is gaining significant traction, despite opposition from critics such as Professor Steven Adei, who warn against such a change.

Yet, many of his detractors fail to understand that Mahama’s intentions are not driven by personal ambition, but rather a desire to serve the country with integrity and vision.

While Mahama is not without flaws, his leadership has consistently demonstrated a commitment to statesmanship. If he decides to pursue constitutional reform, it is likely to be motivated by his vision for the future of Ghana, as well as the desire to meet the expectations of the voters who gave him a decisive electoral victory.

Mahama’s overwhelming win in the 2024 elections, along with a commanding majority in Parliament, provides him with the mandate to take bold action. The focus will be on fulfilling the promises made to the Ghanaian people. Should he succeed in this, it is plausible that Ghanaians will support his continued leadership.

Importantly, Mahama is unlikely to push for a constitutional amendment purely for personal gain. Unlike some of his political opponents, who have treated the country as their personal asset, Mahama’s approach has always been centered on serving the people. Any decision to extend his tenure will likely reflect his ongoing commitment to the country’s progress.

If Mahama delivers on his promises in the coming years, it may be time for a referendum to allow him to serve two consecutive terms. After all, an overwhelming electoral victory is meant to give a leader the opportunity to make lasting reforms and progress. If Mahama proves his effectiveness in office, extending his term would be a fair decision for the people to make.

Personally, I would support such a referendum. Mahama’s proven track record positions him well to continue leading the nation. Moreover, those who remained silent during the tenure of President Nana Akufo-Addo, even when the administration faced challenges, should not now take issue with Mahama’s leadership. Consistency is key, and if they did not speak out before, they should not be vocal now.

John Mahama does not need hypocritical advice from those who failed to hold the previous government accountable. The right to critique his leadership belongs to those who have been vocal in their dissatisfaction with the current administration. As president, Mahama will answer to the people who entrusted him with their votes, and his supporters will not tolerate partisan efforts to undermine his presidency.