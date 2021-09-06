Maiden E-Mobility conference and exhibition on Drive Electric Initiative and policy soon

Ghana’s maiden edition of E-Mobility Conference and Exhibition will be held on September 23, to unveil the Government’s policy on the Drive Electric Initiative, aimed at moving the country on a low carbon development pathway.

The event, to be at the Movenpick Ambassador hotel would be graced by a host of Ministers including, the Energy, Trade, and Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Mr Seth Mahu, Deputy Director, Renewable Energy, Ministry of Energy, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview said the conference was in line with the drive electric initiative being rolled out by the government to reduce petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas powered vehicles fleets on our roads and encourage the use electric powered vehicles.

He noted that it was the policy of the government to promote technologies such as the drive electric initiative to enable Ghana to accelerate its energy transition process.

The Director mentioned that the event would assemble stakeholders including vehicle importers and manufacturers, ministries and agencies, oil marketing companies, insurance companies, banks, climate advocates, electricity distribution and generation companies.

He said the event, is an initiative being organised by the Energy Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy under its Drive Electric Initiative to bring together stakeholders in the Electric mobility space.

The conference would also serve as a platform to create awareness among the public about evolving technologies driving electric automobile industry and the business opportunities associated in that sector.

Already, major vehicle production companies, including Ford, Nissan Motor Co, Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen, General Motors and Stellantis have agreed and taken steps to gradually end the production of fossil fuelled vehicles.

Mr Mahu noted that as part of the day’s conference, there would be an exhibition by some of the companies with electric vehicles on display for test drives.

Throwing some light on the need to support the switch from petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum fuelled vehicles to electric, Mr Mahu mentioned that the quality of life of people living in the urban cities would be improved due to the reduction of toxic emissions from tailpipes of diesel and petrol vehicles.