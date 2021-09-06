COVID-19: Vaccination exercise in Ashanti extended

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has extended the AstraZeneca second dose vaccination exercise by six more days to allow more people to take their second dose.

The exercise, which was originally scheduled to end on Saturday, September 4 will now end on Friday, September 10, according to the Directorate.

A statement issued by the Directorate and copied the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday, said the eligibility had also been widened to include people who had received their first dose irrespective of the date and place of vaccination.

The statement signed by Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Regional Director of Health Services, said the changes were necessitated by the inability of many people to receive their jab due to technological challenges and consistent rainfall.

“Again, the region has taken delivery of adequate vaccines to cover those who took their first dose after 29th March, 2021,” part of the statement read.

It said all pre-qualified COVID-19 vaccines had comparable efficacy and prevented diseases and death.

“Although available local data suggests that persons who are fully vaccinated have 76 per cent reduction in risk of hospitalisation, it is imperative to observe the preventive protocols in order to reduce the spread of infection to the vulnerable,” the statement emphasised.