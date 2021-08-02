Make peace and inter-faith tolerance bedrock for development-Chief Imam

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has called on Muslims to unite and make peace, unity and tolerance the bedrock for development.

Unity, the Chief Imam explained, was not only embracing members of the Islamic religious sects, but also tolerating the views of other religious faiths and co-exist peacefully for national development.

The Chief Imam gave the advice when addressing Muslims at the maiden National Muslims Conference in Accra.

The event, which seeks to bring Muslim groups together annually to discuss issues of development, was organised by the Muslim Caucus in Parliament, under the auspices of the National Chief Imam.

Sheikh Sharubutu commended organizers of the conference for bringing Muslims together to pursue unity and development among themselves, but was quick to add that the unity should go beyond Muslims.

“I am excited by what is happening today; a gathering which signifies unity and peace, because Allah has said that there are blessings when people gather for a good cause.

“This gathering here reminds me of what the Prophet Muhammad did. He promoted peace between the people of Madina and Mecca.

“Nothing is more progressive than living in peace and unity. Let us continue to promote peace and unity amongst ourselves and also among those who do not ascribe to our religious beliefs,” the Chief Imam advised.

Sheikh Sharubutu noted that God had blessed Ghana with peace and unity, and that the conference was organised successfully due to the peace in the country because of inter-faith tolerance.

He therefore, urged Muslims to continue living peacefully with their Christian counterparts because “we are one people”.

“We have lived peacefully with our Christian colleagues, unlike what we see in other countries. This is a special grace of God for the people of Ghana.

“So let us continue to live peacefully as one people, so that we will be able to achieve more progress”.