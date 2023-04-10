“Mama Put” Inside Nigerian Embassy Hall In Austria: Nigerian Leadership In Vienna Is A Tragedy

This piece you are about to read is a story that will come in series of not only how Ambassador S. D. Umar, the Nigerian Ambassador to Austria tried and is still trying to supress Nigerians from speaking out against the neglect and the inhuman treatment they get at the Nigerian Embassy in Vienna, the complaint of extra charges of €50 and €30/€100 visa and passport application monies the embassy takes from applicants after having paid the stipulated amount online at the website of the Nigerian Immigration, and the embarrassment of converting a small portion of the waiting room of the embassy as a “Mama put” joint where under the embassy’s chairs serve as stores for coolers of Jollof rice etc. and accessories, but also a comprehensive story of how the whole saga started, the romance of NANCA and Ambassador S. D. Umar and the recruitment of the executives of the Nigerian ethnic nationals into the mission of defending the ambassador.

Perhaps, it is imperative to already inform all now that the NANCA Secretary Victor Oliha, NANCA President Dr Jude Okonkwo and all the Nigerian ethnic leaders in Austria – Ika Community Austria Mr Samson Ofiagbon, Esan Community Mr Stanley Gibson, Rivers State Community in Austria Mr Solomon Amieofori, Edo Community Mr Nosa Aifuwa, Egbe Omo Oduduwa Community Austria Mr Lanrewaju Fagbodun, and Igbo Community Austria Chris Ajuzie, a Knight – on behalf of their associations signed a biased document stating that Uzoma Ahamefule has been banned from attending any Nigerian gathering in Austria, for my just cause of writing that it is not a good image to sell food inside the hall of the Nigerian Embassy.

You will be bewildered to be informed that Ambassador S. D. Umar went as far as taking my name and the name of some other Nigerians to the Austrian police. Why did he do that? What offence did we commit? What did he tell the police that we did wrong? I was at the police and it was appalling. Thank God here is Austria. The story will also be detailed.Fellow Nigerians, the whole episodes are like jokes, but they are realities. This is just the beginning of the shocking and revealing sees of how Dr Okonkwo shamelessly told me that he was under pressure to write a rejoinder to the article I wrote condemning the selling of food inside the Nigerian Embassy hall that has completely nothing to do with him as a person or his office as a NANCA president. And his secretary Victor Oliha surprisingly too told me on telephone when he called that for NANCA to pronounce me banned from any Nigerian gatherings in Austria were an overstatement, and that he was not the one that had written the letter, despite having signed it.

In another outrageous development, Chris Ajuzie, the Igbo Chairman while answering questions on why he signed a document that banned an Igbo man (Uzoma Ahamefule) from attending Igbo meetings or any Nigerian gatherings without informing Ndigbo. He blatantly said that he had to sign because other ethnic national leaders signed. Unbelievable! His reason of signing was only because other ethnic leaders signed. Incredible! But what did Uzoma Ahamefule do wrong, that he must be banned, he did not ask? He can do anything to me while defending his friend, Ambassador S. D Umar.

Are NANCA and other ethnic nationals in Austria really representing the interest of Nigerians or the interest of the ambassador?

What is happening within the Nigerian community in Austria currently is something very unusual but interesting for all Nigerians to follow irrespective of their country of residence. Because to say that many Nigerians in Diaspora are just opportunists is an understatement.

By Uzoma Ahamefule, a concerned patriotic citizen and a refined African traditionalist, writes from Vienna, Austria.