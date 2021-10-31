Matta Devi upstages KNUST to win Junior Science and Maths Quiz

Matta Devi Basic School shrugged off stiff competition from some well-endowed schools in the Ashanti Region to emerge the winner of the 2021 ‘Junior Science and Mathematics (JSM) Quiz’ competition, organized by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), in Kumasi.

The less-fancied school, established two decades ago, demonstrated sheer brilliance, tenacity of purpose and smartness to overcome its opponents in the grand finale as it bagged a total of 48 points to lift the trophy at stake.

KNUST Basic School, the defending champions and host of the event, placed second with 29.5 points, and SOS Hermann Gmeiner School garnered 19 points to take the third position.

In the grand finale, the contesting schools, which advanced out of the more than 30 competing schools, went for four rounds, answering questions in relation to science, technology, Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).

Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor, KNUST, in a speech read on her behalf, said the University had resolved to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

This was a necessity in order to bring out the inherent ingenuity in the youth as they pursued their educational careers for national development, she said.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the University in line with its vision and mandate would continue to deliver innovative programmes tailored to making the study of STEM attractive to pupils and students at the basic level.

She lauded, therefore, all the partners who collaborated with the authorities to organize the JSM quiz, which formed part of efforts to harness the potential and creative skills of the participating students.

Prof. Leonard Amekudzi, Provost of the College of Science, under whose auspices the competition was held, lauded the participating schools for embracing the concept of teamwork in the course of the event.

They should strive to translate this to all spheres of their career development in order to reach their full potential in life, he advised.

Prof. Kwasi Preko, Chairman of the Quiz Board, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the side-line of the programme, said the organizers hoped to expand the base of the competition to cover the entire nation in the near future.

This would help nurture the talent of the Ghanaian youth via STEM education, he stated.

Matta Devi Basic School was presented with GH¢3,000.00 as part of its winning package, while KNUST Basic School and SOS Hermann Gmeiner School also received GH¢2,000.00 and GH¢1,000.00, respectively, for finishing as the first and second runners-up.

The money was donated by Kingdom Books Limited, while the other sponsors, including GTP, Fair Green Limited and Promasidor Company Limited also took turns to present the participating schools with varied souvenirs.