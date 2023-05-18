McDan Aviation adds 2 new aircraft to its fleet

Business mogul and owner of Mc Dan Aviation, Dr Daniel McKorley, has disclosed that the airline company has added two aircraft to its fleet – the Beechcraft King Air B200 and Airbus EC135 T1 Helicopter.

The Beechcraft King Air B200 is a seven-seater aircraft that will operate mainly in Ghana and the West Africa sub-region, occasionally to other parts of Africa.

“With a small take-off and landing run, the aircraft will access smaller airfields that minimise ground travel time, leaving clients to continue their day in the quickest time possible, all in a comforting, sizeable cabin,” Dr McKorley disclosed in a Facebook post.

The Airbus EC135 T1 Helicopter will also allow clients to travel anywhere in Ghana and West Africa, enjoy the breathtaking views of scenic helicopter tours in cities across West Africa and operate secondary medical transfers to connect topographically-separated hospitals, helping patients to reach facilities with the appropriate medical care.

With these investments, Dr McKorley says he is certain that McDan Aviation will soon become the number-one recognised private business jet charter in Africa.