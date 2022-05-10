McDan Donates To Muslim Communities In N/R For Ramadan

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McDan Group, Daniel McKorley has donated over 6,000 bags of rice and 30,000 packs of soft drinks to Muslim communities in the Northern Region.

The gesture is to assist residents celebrate the Ramadan festival.

Giving out the items, Daniel McKorley averred that McDan Group which has become one of the Ghana’s leading conglomerates and an integral part of the communities in which they operate, places a greater emphasis on the annual Ramadan initiatives.

He said: “We believe we have a responsibility to our communities to offer support wherever and whenever possible, and Ramadan is the ideal time of year for us to demonstrate our commitment to this responsibility in a practical way.”

As part of the many activities organized and carried out before the Eid al-Fitr celebrations by the McDan Foundation, the Company also donated over 5,000 bags of rice and assorted drinks to the office of the overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Yaa-Naa Abubakari (II), the office of the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Usumanu Nuhu Sharabutu, Kumasi Zongo, and over 25 palaces in the northern belt of the country.

Other valuable initiatives have successfully been rolled out across the areas in which the Company operates.

“These gestures are always incredibly rewarding, and a source of great pride to the Group,” McDan said.