MCE takes steps to fix challenges of Teiman Burga Town

Madam Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), La-Nkwantanang Madina Assembly, says the Assembly has taken actions to fix challenges confronting residents of Burga Town, Teiman.

She said procurement of logistics for the Community Health-Based Planning Services compound (CHPS compound) had begun and the road from Teiman to Burga Town was being redeveloped to meet the current demand and threat of the community.

“I am giving an assurance that the construction of the road will come sooner than later but in the coming week the Assembly will level it for easy access,” the MCE said.

She said: “Government has given the road for contract but there is the need to redesign and engineer the road to avoid destructive water passage coming from the Aburi Mountains. In fact, we are speeding up activities.”

Madam Adjabeng, said this during a community durbar of the chief, elders and members of Burga Town Residents Association who recounted myriad of problems facing them.

Whereas some residents lamented activities of squatters, others said there were not public schools and market, making young children trek one or two miles to attend school at Teiman.

The MCE, however, said the Assembly had dealt with squatters’ activities by pulling down illegal structures, adding that residents should be wary of who and how they give their lands and houses out to caretakers.

Madam Adjabeng said people should verify at the Assembly if their site plans were valid and in conformity with the layout without a fee before they began putting up their buildings.

She however urged the chief and elders to make available any parcel of land for the construction of market and school.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Abraham Acquaye, who sensitised the members on security consciousness, said provision of security was a shared responsibility and citizens needed to invest in their personal security and urged them to form neighbourhood watch team that would be profiled and trained to police the community.

Nii Manle Dzahaa I, chief of Teiman, urged the MCE to keep to her pledges particularly on the construction of the road, adding that it had been 10 years since the news of the contract of the road was announced.