TMA to hold maiden ‘Tema Mayor’s Ball’

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) would, on Thursday, August 25, hold its maiden ‘Tema Mayor’s Ball’ to solicit support from corporate institutions towards the development of the Metropolis.

The event, to be held at the Alisa Hotel, is a special initiative of Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, to get all stakeholders involved in his vision to ‘Make Tema shine again’.

Mr Frank Asante, the TMA Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency on Thursday that about 200 individuals and executive members of groups like the Association of Ghana Industries, and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Rotary Club, and Lions Club, have been invited.

The forum would provide a platform to outline the vision of transforming the Metropolis into a citadel of development and build synergies with corporate institutions for a more sustainable partnership to develop the area.

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate with the Assembly to enable it to achieve its mandate to ensure development for businesses to thrive.