Men who help their wives in the kitchen are poor – Counsellor Lutterodt

Marriage and relationship Counsellor, Counselor George Lutterodt has said the kitchen duty is not for men, and that any man who tries to add that to his duty is poor and has nothing meaningful in life doing.

The Counsellor argues, men with value don’t engage in kitchen duties and those who do are poor.

He added that even in the village where people are predominantly not modern, men who go to the market to buy foodstuffs for kitchen are insulted for engaging in such practice.

“It’s not the duty of any man to help a woman in the kitchen, what are you looking for? If you meet a man pounding fufu for his wife, then he is a poor man. It is not normal for any man to help the wife in the kitchen. In the village, if men help their women in the kitchen, they are given names. It is the duty of a woman to be in the kitchen and when she allows her man in there, people insult her,” he said on Okay FM’s Best Entertainment Show.

Prophet Kumchacha who was also a guest on the show however disagreed with him and said men who do that do it to show love to their wives.

According to him, the kitchen is not designed for only women, adding that, men are supposed to help when the need arises.

“You are lying. It is helping the wife. Don’t be saying such things. Stop what you are saying. What do you mean by the man is poor if he helps his wife?” the man of God questioned.

