Messi Starts Training With PSG

Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi started training with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to a video released by the French club on Thursday.

The six-time Golden Ball winner, who spent his entire adult career in Barcelona, signed a 2+1 contract with PSG on Tuesday. This means that Messi will be with PSG for at least two years with a possibility of extension for another season.

The 34-years-old will reportedly be making about 41 million euros ($48 million) per year after taxes.

The Argentinian forward may debut for his new club on Saturday in the home match against Strasbourg.