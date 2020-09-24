Okrika, NIGERIA: Masked Ateke Tom militants hold their guns as they arrive at their camp, 13 April 2007, in Okrika, Rivers State. Ateke Tom is the leader of the Niger Delta Vigilante, an ethnic Ijaw militia in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. Many militant groups in the delta say they are fighting for the control of government oil wells. Five people, including a senior police officer, were killed in clashes between rival cult gangs in southern Nigeria's oil-rich state of Rivers, the police said today. AFP PHOTO / LIONEL HEALING (Photo credit should read LIONEL HEALING/AFP/Getty Images)
Taliban militants’ attack on Burka district of Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province claimed the lives of four pro-government militiamen and injured two others on Thursday, district governor Taj Mohammad Taqwa said.

The militants, according to the official, launched multi-pronged offensive on Burka district early Thursday morning, triggering gun battle which lasted for couple of hours and as a result four pro-government militiamen were killed and two others injured.

Taliban militants also suffered casualties, the official said but could not provide exact figure, saying the insurgents after suffering casualties fled away.

Taliban militants who have intensified activities amid intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha have yet to make comment.

