Taliban militants’ attack on Burka district of Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province claimed the lives of four pro-government militiamen and injured two others on Thursday, district governor Taj Mohammad Taqwa said.

The militants, according to the official, launched multi-pronged offensive on Burka district early Thursday morning, triggering gun battle which lasted for couple of hours and as a result four pro-government militiamen were killed and two others injured.

Taliban militants also suffered casualties, the official said but could not provide exact figure, saying the insurgents after suffering casualties fled away.

Taliban militants who have intensified activities amid intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha have yet to make comment.