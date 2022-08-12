Millions of fans in 114 countries enjoying FIFA+ live coverage of U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022

Aside from the live match coverage, FIFA+ will also be the home of premium editorial content for the tournament, tracking news, interviews and analysis throughout

The world is currently enjoying another global football extravaganza, this time around in the form of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022.

And this is all thanks to FIFA+.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022, which is being hosted in Costa Rica between 10th and 28th August this month, is set to be broadcast live for free on FIFA+ in over 100 territories.

FIFA, the world football governing body, has promied that this live match coverage will bring audiences from across the globe all new access to tomorrow’s stars of the women’s game.

Furthermore, the tournament will be live for fans in trophy hopeful nations Brazil, Germany, Ghana and Nigeria, and in major women’s football hubs like England and Sweden.

And the 16-team tournament, held in Costa Rica, which kicked off with Germany against Colombia on 10th August, before the final is played in San Jose on 28th August, 2022.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup has long been a hotbed of emerging talent, with previous stars including USA’s Sydney Leroux, Germany’s Alexandra Popp and Dzsenifer Marozsán, and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala – who stars in Episode 3 of the FIFA+ Original Series, Icons.

Charlotte Burr, FIFA Director of Strategy, Development, and FIFA+ commented, “After a summer that has seen women’s football capture the hearts and minds of fans around the world, with continental champions crowned in every major region, we’re delighted to be bringing the stars of tomorrow to the world on FIFA+.

For years, the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup has been a fascinating window into the next generation of superstars in the women’s game, and 2022 promises to be no different. Costa Rica will provide a stunning backdrop to elite football and drama aplenty – we’re excited to be bringing fans around the world closer to the tournament and the future stars of the women’s game.”

Aside from the live match coverage, FIFA+ will also be the home of premium editorial content for the tournament, tracking news, interviews and analysis throughout.