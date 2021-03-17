Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, on Wednesday, called on some eminent personalities in the region to seek their blessings and support in his bid to serve the people as he assumes office.

He said, his re-nomination as the regional mister was as a result of the successes he chalked through the support, cooperation, and prayers of the traditional authorities and religious leaders which, ensured peace and development in the region.

The personalities visited include the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Council, Wa Naa, Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Upper West Regional Chief Imam, and the Yeri Naa

“As the regional minister and chairman of the Regional Security Committee (REGESEC), I will be committed to the development and well-being of the people, help to improve on education and agriculture as well as ensure peace in the area,” he said.

According to him, other priority areas identified were the road infrastructure, with particular reference to the Wa-Tumu-Bolgatanga, Wa-Chere, and Danko-Chassi roads to help ease the stress commuters go through in transacting businesses.

He said the government, as part of agenda 111, would construct five district hospitals in the region at Wa West, Wa East, Daffiama-Bussie-Issah, Lambussie, and Sissala West Districts to help improve access to quality healthcare services.

Dr. Salih expressed worry about the seemingly falling standard of education in the region, citing the Wa Senior High School in the Wa Municipality as one of the schools with dwindling performance and assured of engaging stakeholders to address the issue.

He reassured the people of President Akuffo-Addo’s led government commitment to complete all projects it had started, including those in the education sector, and to continue with its cutting edge programmes such as the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) and One-Village-One-Dam (1V1D) among others.

Dr. Salih assured that he would constantly collaborate with Wa Naa, the Regional Chief Imam, and the Yeri Naa to ensure that there was peace and tranquility in the region to propel its development.

Naa Pepluo IV commended the President for retaining Dr. Salih as the Regional Minister to continue with his good works for the development of the region.

He also commended the Regional Minister for facilitating the creation of the Simon Diedong Dombo University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) and urged the minister to help facilitate the development of the university.

Naa Pelpuo IV also expressed worry about the excessive export of farm produce such as maize out of the region and implored him to intervene and take the necessary steps to minimize it as that could lead to food insecurity in the region.

The regional minister was accompanied by some elders, regional and constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr. Salih assumed office on Monday, March 15, 2021, as the regional Minister after he was re-nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and subsequently vetted and approved by Parliament.