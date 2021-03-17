The chieftaincy agitation which seemed to have been settled has rekindled by a fresh clash and brutality by some irate members of the Upper Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

The angered offenders, who executed the act in retaliation of a similar event on Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX of lower two years ago, stripped Nana Diako Kra, a sub chief of lower Dixcove and made him walk through the streets before subjecting him to severe beatings.

The relatives of the Omanhene of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area, Obrepong Hima Dekyi, including; his mother and one sub-chief were attacked and injured.

Community members run Helter-skelter for dear lives with unfortunate ones receiving slashes of Cutlass wounds.

It took the timely intervention of the personnel from the Regional Police Command to restore order in the fishing community.

Somewhere last year, the Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove Traditional area, Nana Kwasi Agyemang IX, was allegedly subjected to severe beatings, stripped naked and abducted by the assailants.

The cause of their action was believed to have been necessitated by a land dispute between the victim and the rival chief.

Currently Lower Dixcove has 39 communities, while Upper Dixcove has only nine communities.

DSP Olivia Ewurabene Adiku, Regional Police PRO said on Monday at about 1050 hours, Nana Agyemang IX, Omamhene of Lower Dixcove called police on phone to report that he had information that the mother of Obrempong Hima Dekyi and other chiefs from Upper Dixcove were being attacked.

Nana Agyeman reported that the victims were attacked at Torome, a community in the area but were rescued to his Palace as such Police should quickly intervene to save the situation.

DSP Adiku said immediately after the call, Obrempong Hima Dekyi of Upper Dixcove also called to report that her mother and some Chiefs of Upper Dixcove were attacked at Lower Dixcove Palace.

She said police mobilised and moved to Dixcove and met Nana Diako Kra with a swollen face being escorted to board a vehicle to the hospital.

Police took him into the Police vehicle and proceeded to Lower Dixcove Palace, where six of the victims were met sitting inside the palace.

Some victims who were rescued included; Nana Dekyi Manza, Queen mother of Torome; Christiana Akua Yeboah, mother of Obrempong Hima Dekyi; Charlotte Yeboah, Nana Diako Kra, Jona Aidoo and Sadick Shobajo.

She said all the victims were sent to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital for treatment adding “The actual cause of the attack is not immediately known”.

DSP Adiku noted that so far no arrest has been made.

The Police are on the ground to maintain law and order in the area to ensure that peace prevailed.