Minister supports UCC neighbourhood academic initiative with 52-seater bus

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education on Tuesday donated a 52-seater bus to the University of Cape Coast with a called on the University to take keen interest in schools in the area.

The bus donated would be used to support a project dubbed “University of Cape Coast neighbourhood academic initiative” which involves a move to improve the performance of schools in the university’s operations area.

Dr Adutwum made the donation at the launch of the University’s 60th anniversary celebration at Cape Coast in the Central region.

He said there was the need for institutions to develop a good relationship with various communities in their catchment area so as to benefit from the operations of the institution.

The Education Minister cited for instance that, schools in such areas could be assisted in improving teaching and learning through mentoring, coaching and designing programmes with the management of the schools.

He appealed to professionals to consider visiting schools to inspire students to study hard which would go a long way to motivate the students to study hard.

“It is sad to note that some universities are not able to admit students from schools in its catchment areas because they are not able to make the needed grades required for admission into such prestigious universities, a situation which was not good at all”. he saiid.

Dr Adutwum urged universities in the country to put in place measures to ensure that schools in their operational areas are granted various support schemes to help their students make the right grades for them to benefit from the academic gains of the institutions.

The Minister eulogized the board, management and staff of the University for the various academic and other gains made so far and urged them to keep up the good work for the good of the nation and the rest of the world.

“As an academic institution that trains a high calibre of teachers, I am challenging you to lead the crusade for the training of teachers towards the teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics courses in the country.” he said.

Professor J. Nyarko Boampong, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, said the university since its establishment had transitioned into a vibrant institution of higher learning, making giant strides locally and on the international platform.

Prof Boampong said, the image of the university was very high and urged all stakeholders in the institution to continue working very hard to ensure that it retained and also improve its academic and other records.