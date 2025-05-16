Minority Alleges E-Levy Still in Effect Through Alternative Charges

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei has accused the government of maintaining the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) through disguised charges, despite its official repeal in April 2025.

The opposition claims these alternative fees replicate the financial burden of the controversial 1.5% tax on digital payments.

“The promised relief from electronic transaction taxes hasn’t materialized,” Appiagyei stated in Parliament. “Ghanaians continue paying under different names, eroding public trust in fiscal reforms.” The original E-Levy, introduced in May 2022, became a flashpoint in the 2024 elections before its much-publicized abolition.

Government sources maintain all E-Levy mechanisms were dismantled as pledged, attributing current transaction fees to standard banking charges. However, mobile money agents report unexplained deductions matching previous levy percentages on some transactions.

The allegations emerge as Ghana’s digital payment sector processes record volumes, with mobile money transactions exceeding GH¢1 trillion monthly. Appiagyei demands full disclosure of all electronic payment charges, warning that obscured fees could undermine Ghana’s cashless economy progress.