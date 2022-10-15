Mireku Duker sues chief

Mr George Mireku Duker, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, has filed a suit against Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV, a self-styled chief of Dompim Pepesa, known in private life as Nathaniel Dekyi, for accusing him of being involved in illegal mining at Dompim.

He has also sued the radio stations that aired the story and demanded an apology and retraction.

On Monday, October 10, 2022, Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV, who claimed to be the Chief of Dompim Pepesa, accused Mr George Mireku Duker, Mr Kobina Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister and Mr Benjamin Kessie, Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly for partaking in illegal mining (galamsey) at Dompim and polluting the Bonsa River.

Nana Nyonwah Panyin claimed he had concrete evidence to back his claims and that he had written many letters to the President and other state actors but has been ignored.

Mr Mireku Duker has since denied the allegations and was ready to seek legal redress to purge his name from any wrongful act.

In an interview with the media in Accra, Mr Mireku Duker said the accusations were politically motivated because the gentleman in question sponsored his political opponent’s campaign in the 2020 Election.

Mr Mireku Duker added that he refused to support his accuser, who was seeking to become the chief of Dompim Pepesa, hence the decision to tarnish his reputation with false accusations.

“I have a very clear conscience and will not allow these flimsy accusations to derail my focus.

“I’m focused to support my minister to win the fight against galamsey.

“Even before the publication, some people called me and demanded that I pay money to them so that they stop the publication, and I said no because I have clear conscience,” Mr Mireku Duker stated.

Meanwhile, a press statement from the Dompim Pepesa Traditional Council has clarified that the said Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV is not the Chief of the town.

It said though the gentleman is a member of the Royal Family but not the chief of the town and urged the media to disregard his allegations.