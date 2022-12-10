Model Marina Smith Uses Flag To Cover Herself After Being Ragged For Showing Too Much In Qatar

Model Marina Smith, who is in Qatar making content for Miss Bumbum, chose a revealing outfit to watch the game between Portugal and Switzerland, last Tuesday (12/06), and ended up being scolded by a fan who accused her of “displaying too much body”.

In photos taken by Brazil Photo Press at the exact moment that attention was drawn, the model appears scared: “It’s very hot here, I was enjoying the game when I was surprised by a man dressed as a sheik who hostilely told me off and order me to cover up immediately. I was very scared, I instinctively covered myself with the support flag for the Portugal national team and threw my hair to cover my breasts”, she said.

After this episode, the model received a lot of criticism from people who did not agree with the look chosen by Marina to wear in a country with traditional customs. However, she was against some positions and commented: “There is a dress code that advises visitors to ‘dress modestly’ in public, but it is advice and not an obligation”, she declared.

Marina, who is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, is rooting for the two teams to meet in the World Cup final. “I’m rooting for Brazil, but I also really like Cristiano Ronaldo, so may the best man win”, said influencer.

The model was champion of the Miss Bumbum World Cup 2022 competition, a special edition for the World Cup, where the champion would take the trip to Qatar as a prize to follow the entire competition.

But the Brazilian influencer continues to create controversy with the country hosting the competition. “Its two countries that are so distant and so diverse, I keep trying to participate in this event, but it seems that everything is complicated, and I cannot be myself, even trying to bring my Brazilian charisma to a minimum” recalls the influencer about her troubled relationship with the event.

With the theme “World Cup 2022 & Miss Bumbum”, the proposal was for participants to send creative photo essays. Marina innovated and thinking about the culture of the country that will host the World Cup, decided to use Muslim references in her essay, using a Chador. She took the prize, but her images went viral on social media.

“Many people took it as a mockery or disrespect. It was not our intention, and we believe that Marina wanted to be creative for the contest”, explained the organization at the time.

However, the organization of the contest that announced the winner of the MISS BUMBUM CUP OF THE WORLD on November 11 will not invalidate the title, the organization named another essay submitted by digital influencer Marina Smith, 32.

Marina Smith will depart as planned for Qatar on November 21st with all expenses paid by Miss Bumbum