We would create the required environment for HR practitioners – VR Minister

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) will continue to create the required working environment for Human Resource Practitioners to perform their duties effectively and efficiently.

The Minister said the creation of the Human Resource Class in the Local Government Service remained one of the greatest decisions the Local Government Service took that deepened administrative decentralization in the Service.

Dr. Letsa was speaking at the ongoing three-day maiden Volta Regional Human Resource Managers Conference in Ho, dubbed: “Enhancing Productivity in the Local Government Service, the role of the Human Resource Practitioner.”

He said the conference provided the opportunity to dialogue critical issues in relation to human resource management in the Service with the aim to improve service delivery in the Region and to contribute significantly towards the development of the Local Government Service.

Dr Letsa charged the practitioners to be agents of change in the Service and to rededicate themselves to the requirements of the Human Resource profession and endeavour to work effectively.

Mr Augustus Awity, the Acting Volta Regional Coordinating Director has described the Human Resource (HR) as the fulcrum around which every organisation thrived and should not be underestimated.

He said the ability of human resource managers to analyse situations to determine capacity gaps and shortfalls in the various professions and provide solutions to address them was worthy of commendation.

The Director said though the HR was just ten years in the Local Government Service, the professionals had a critical role to play in making manifest the potentialities of other professionals in the Assemblies.

The conference is attended by Human Resource Managers of Eastern, Northern and North-East Regional Coordinating Councils and some Coordinating Directors of the Municipal and District Assemblies in Volta.

Miss Nancy Okwan, the Human Resource Manager of the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, in a solidarity message, charged her colleagues to be tolerant in the discharge of their duties.